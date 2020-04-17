Drive-up coronavirus testing coming to Lawrence County

Drive-up coronavirus testing will be offered at the Lawrence County Health Department on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting April 21.

You can make an appointment by calling (256) 974-1141. The Lawrence County Health Department is located at 13299 Highway 157 in Moulton.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says to be tested, you must be 10 years old or older and meet these criteria:

· Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND

· Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or

· Age 65 years or older, or

· Healthcare worker, or

· Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

· Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.

The state says if you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. It says if you have mild symptoms and do not meet the criteria, it’s recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.