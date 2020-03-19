Drive thru service set up at United Doctors Family Medical Center

Health care providers are starting to get creative with how they see and treat patients during the coronavirus crisis

United Doctors Family Medical Center in Boaz has set up a drive thru system for people experiencing flu like symptoms.

Here at United Doctors Family Medical Center, you don't even have to get out of your car to be seen by a health professional.

"We love our patients and we love our staff and so what we are trying to do is keep the well away from the sick," said Miranda Smith, nurse practitioner.

That's why the staff here decided to set up these tents in the parking lot to see patients in their cars.

"A lot of flu, a lot of people that I think are just coming by because they are really scared and they don’t know what to do," said Ashley Lackey, nurse practitioner.

All you have to do is pull your car into a spot, the staff will ask you how you are feeling.

They will check your vitals.

Swab you for the flu, then you will pull into a parking spot to be seen by a doctor or nurse practitioner.

They say people have been coming by if they feel sick and hope this will help keep their patients and staff safe.

"Stay inside, do what you can to prevent the transmission, wash your hands," said Ashley Lackey, nurse practitioner.

The staff is not able to test people for the coronavirus at this location.

If they suspect a patient has the virus - they are giving them the proper information on where they can be tested.

The drive thu at the United Doctors Family Medical Center is open from 8 to 4 Monday through Friday.