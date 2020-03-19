Clear
Drive-thru coronavirus testing happening Friday in Huntsville

The hospital system says this will only serve people who have already been evaluated and have a written physician’s order for coronavirus testing.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama and the City of Huntsville are hosting a drive-thru specimen collection site at John Hunt Park on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Medical professionals at the site will have approximately 400 test kits.

Patients must enter John Hunt Park from Airport Road onto Jaycee Way and will remain in their cars for the entire period.

Patients should also bring a photo ID, driver’s license and health insurance card.

