State health official discusses where North Alabama stands with coronavirus vaccine supply

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said it is committed to getting Alabamians their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Our local health departments will be focused on giving the second doses due to vaccine supply," said Landers.

She said the next doses that they're getting will be specifically for people who need their second dose within the 28-day timeline. The Department of Public Health is no longer supplying first doses.

Dr. Landers said the Department of Public Health is hoping to receive more first doses of the Moderna vaccine in the early weeks of March, as long as nothing changes with supply.

On Feb. 8, Alabamians 65 years old and older can get the vaccine, along with individuals who are 16 years old to 64 years old with a high-risk medical condition. Others in this vaccine group are frontline critical workers.