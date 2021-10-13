Doctors urging expectant moms to get vaccinated now

After an alarming number of pregnant women being admitted with Covid-19 at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, doctors are urging other expectant moms to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

WAAY-31 spoke with doctors about the big picture and why it is so important to get vaccinated. Two doctors at UAB said if you get admitted to the hospital with Covid while pregnant, you're running the risk of serious issues for you and your baby.

Dr. Jodie Dionne, associate director of UAB Global Health in the Center for Women's Reproductive Health, said many may feel that being young, healthy and having no comorbidity beyond pregnancy could lead individuals to postpone getting the vaccine.

But in August, UAB saw nearly 40 pregnant patients admitted with Covid, forcing some to make some tough decisions.

"We saw outcomes including pre-term birth, and this was not necessarily spontaneous pre-term birth but really indicated pre-term birth," said Dr. Akila Subramaniam, associate professor in UAB's Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Subramanium said the good outweighs the bad when it comes to getting the vaccine, especially if you're pregnant. Not only are the antibodies keeping you healthy, they also help the baby while in the womb and after birth.

The data is still being worked out on how long the vaccine helps the baby after birth, but both doctors said it's vital to get vaccinated regardless. Right now, Alabama has a vaccination rate of only 43%, nowhere near herd immunity.

"Forty percent is OK — it's better than 30%, where we were — but anyone who thinks this pandemic is over, or the delta variant decreasing means we're out of the woods — I wish that was the case, but it's unfortunately not the case," said Dionne.