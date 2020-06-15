Doctors urge people to wear masks as Coronavirus cases increase

On Monday, in Madison County, doctors pointed to Memorial Day weekend as one cause for the spike in Coronavirus cases.

At Huntsville city hall, Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center told WAAY 31 the best way you can stay safe is to avoid crowds. She also says studies show if you wear a mask, it will protect you from 80% of virus particles.

"We must increase our efforts, we need more people making more effort," said Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center.

Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center says as the state re-opens, you are at greater risk of Coronavirus.

"It's possible that our most vulnerable citizens have not participated in the re-opening, and as their loved ones participated in the reopening and got exposed, that will be the next wave of cases," said Hudson.

She predicts over the next several weeks, the number of cases keeps jumping. It’s why she recommends everyone wear a mask everywhere.

"Simulations indicate if 80% of the population wore masks, transmission rate would decrease by 90%," said Hudson.

"If you are a possible carrier and you have no signs or no symptoms, you could still be infecting people around you," said local mask-maker, Megan Ehemann.

Megan Ehemann runs a mask-making group on Facebook called the Madison Mask Makers. She says in the past two weeks, her group only received requests for about 200 masks.

"It's really decreased a lot from a month ago when we were getting requests for four or five hundred on a daily basis," said Ehemann.

Hudson says while restrictions are easing, the danger isn’t.

"One in ten of people infected by COVID will end up in the hospital," said Hudson.

"We have plenty of fabric and plenty of supplies, so I think we are ready to take on some requests again," said Ehemann.

Hudson says a large number of new Coronavirus cases are being shown in people aged 24 to 49.