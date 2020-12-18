Doctors say community leaders getting the coronavirus vaccine could positively impact public’s perception

Vice-president Mike Pence was publicly administered the coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

Doctors say it could have a positive impact on people's perception of the vaccine.

One of the doctors at Huntsville Hospital said that seeing community leaders get the vaccine will resonate with people here in North Alabama.

They say the vaccine is a way to end the pandemic and seeing local community leaders, like Mayor Tommy Battle, be administered the vaccine would help send a message to not be afraid.

So, more people in the community will want to get the vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.

"It's important to have those conversations with people you trust because that's how we're going to get everybody to actually believe in taking this vaccine," said Dr. Aruna Arora, Huntsville Hospital neurologist.

Now, Huntsville Hospital is still working to administer the over 4,000 vaccines they have at the hospital to frontline workers.

One doctor said that after he was administered the vaccine, he experienced some arm soreness, but no other side effects.

The hospital is focused right now on vaccinating those employees that see coronavirus patients everyday.