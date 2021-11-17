Doctors research long-term effects of Covid-19 on children

Doctors in Alabama and across the country are currently studying the possible long-term effects of Covid-19 on children.

It's too soon to know the lifelong effects Covid-19 will have, but a pediatric emergency-room doctor at Huntsville Hospital, Dr. Jessica Branscome, said one of the study's biggest concerns right now is figuring out how the disease affects lung function for children in the long term.

"It kind of looks like if you have a family member with COPD," she said. "It’s kind of like that, that your lungs scar down and they don’t function as well."

Branscome said Covid-19 seems to have similar effects on children's lungs as smoking would. Researchers are seeing if those effects will be temporary or if children's lungs will be permanently scarred.

The long-haul effects of Covid are even making it harder for some kids to simply play around and be a kid.

"You can wheeze, you can have decreased ability to play sports — things like that, where you find yourself winded easier than you did before Covid," said Branscome.

Another concern she mentioned is the long-term effects of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome that some children got several weeks after having Covid-19, which affected basically every aspect of a child's body.

“It attacks their hearts, their brains, their lungs, their kidneys," she said. "They can cause significant injury, and in some cases, we even had some deaths in our pediatric patients."

Branscome said a lot of the kids who had the inflammatory syndrome are still having heart problems, even months after having Covid-19.