Doctor: Alabama could be 4 weeks from coronavirus re-opening process

Alabama is not quite ready to drop coronavirus restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, in the opinion of one expert.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a three-phase plan that states can follow to re-open their economies once governors see fit. (Read more about that here)

Dr. Ali Hassoun, infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, watched the president’s news conference at WAAY 31.

He said it seems like a comprehensive plan.

In Alabama, there are still counties that continue to have increases in patient numbers, and what this plan is looking at it's really more when you start flattening the curve and then looking at a reduction in cases over two weeks, he said.

“Very few Alabama counties have started to flatten the curve, so I don’t think yet we are ready,” he said.

“And in addition, the testing is not really readily available like they mentioned,” Hassoun said. “We’re going to really need widely available tests in the hospitals as well as in the outpatient setting to be able to apply a lot of these plans.

“My thought is probably about another four weeks until we start or try to think about … phase one.”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling also was with WAAY 31. Of the plan, he said: “I believe we would like to get our economy moving but it’s vital that we do this in stages to maintain safety...”

