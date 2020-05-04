Alabama district attorneys asking state for $8 million to cover coronavirus losses

Across the state, district attorneys offices are taking a huge financial hit from the coronavirus.

Now, they're asking the state for $8 million to cover operating costs.

In Alabama, district attorneys offices get 30% of their funding from the state. The other 70% comes from court fees and fines, but when courthouses are closed, there's no way to bring in that money.

In Madison County, the district attorney told WAAY 31 external funding is down 30% to 40%! They aren't the only ones impacted.

"When the clerk sent me the numbers, he said to make sure you're sitting down before you read my text because when I saw the total number, I understand we cannot operate like this," said Limestone County District Attorney, Brian C. T. Jones.

The Limestone County District Attorney Brian C. T. Jones tells WAAY 31, district attorneys offices across the state are experiencing severe financial losses.

"I've seen some of the numbers out in Mobile and it's just devastating," said Jones.

The Marshall County District Attorney tells WAAY 31 70% of DA's office's money comes from the court.

"Court costs, bail bond fees, restitution recovery," said Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson.

Because the courts have been closed for so long, it's impacting funds. Jones says over the past two months, his office has lost about $70,000. Now the Alabama District Attorney's Association is trying to recover some of that money.

"We are working with the legislature right now on a supplemental appropriation for eight million dollars to keep all of us open until the end of the fiscal year. If that measure doesn't pass, then every single office will close," said Jones.

If the legislature doesn't approve the $8 million, people could lose their jobs.

"DA's offices across the state won't be able to meet their payroll," said Johnson.

"Have to let some people go, have to furlough them. Several of my employee's spouses have already lost their jobs due to COVID and I don't want to make that call," said Jones.

Elected district attorneys say, even if offices have to shut down, they will continue to work without pay.

"We just want to be able to do it as well as we can with sufficient funding," said Johnson.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to court and getting justice for the victims who are waiting," said Jones.

The Marshall County DA says most of the $8 million from the legislature will go straight to payroll, and they hope to hear back on the resolution by May 31.