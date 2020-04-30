Diatherix Eurofins aims to double testing capacity for coronavirus

As industries and states begin to reopen parts of their economies, testing continues to be an important component in understanding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

One of the important labs conducting diagnostic tests in north Alabama is Diatherix Eurofins on the campus of HudsonAlpha Center for Biotechnology.

"The more people that we can test, the more that we can put together all of the information that we need to track the virus, to track the spread of the disease and know where it is and the impact that our social distancing and our other preventative measures are having," said Dr. Jeff Wisotzkey, chief science officer and lab manager for Diatherix.

Dr. Wisotzkey said challenges for labs across the country are two-fold: finding a good team of qualified people and having a steady supply chain.

He said fortunately, the workforce in Huntsville provided them with plenty of excellent people to work with. But he added that, especially early on, keeping suppliers for both certain plastics and chemicals was not easy and could change as much as weekly.

"Many times, you have to change products to go to another vendor or to another type of reagent. And when you do that, you have to start over to the place where you have to re-validate the test to make sure that any change that you make doesn't affect the performance of your test," said Dr. Wisotzkey.

Dr. Wisotzkey said on Thursday that ramping up testing at their lab is not only important for Alabama, but also for the rest of the country. Only about 17 percent of the tests done at Diatherix are using samples from here in Alabama.

"We're running a lot of tests every day right now. If we can double that, that would be great. Any increase in testing that we can do would be utilized and would add to the solution for the nation," said Dr. Wisotzkey.

As people start to return to their places of work in the coming days and weeks, Dr. Wisotzkey said there's still work to be done to determine the best strategy for balancing that with the need for more and faster tests.

"I don't think we've been able to really define what the best testing strategies are for people to return to work after they've been infected or to clear people to go to work with the question, 'Are they infected?' We're still learning a lot. I think antibody testing will play a roll in that along with the molecular PCR testing that a lot of laboratories are doing right now," said Dr. Wisotzkey.