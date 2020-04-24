Designers work to make best face masks to stop coronavirus

There are a lot of reports about the best materials to use in your homemade mask.

One set of designers set out to find the best one. They sent masks with different filters and fabrics to the folks who test N-95 masks, where they were tested for efficiency.

According to the founder of the Michigan Mask Response, creating a mask using two layers of 100% cotton and one layer of a furnace filter is about 80% effective and pretty breathable.

"I would love to see the community continue to come together, wear their masks, and work on their social distancing," said Tiffany Watkins with the North Alabama Mask Makers.

Watkins organized the group, North Alabama Mask Makers, on Facebook. She delivers hundreds of masks a week to people who need them.

"Lately, I've been out and about six days a week, dropping off supplies and picking up supplies," said Watkins.

She says the masks she delivers are made of 100% cotton, but they don't put a specific filter inside.

"We have a pocket in all of our masks for a filter. There's a lot of different information and a lot of studies about what different filters are good," said Watkins.

The founder of the Michigan Mask Response said she wanted to find out the best option for people making homemade masks, so she sent her masks to the company, TSI. They certify N-95 masks to make sure they meet OSHA standards.

Of the 20 materials tested, the most effective mask was made of one layer of Filti-fabric and one layer of cotton ripstop, but those may be hard to find.

They found that the next best thing is two layers of 100% cotton and a Filtrete furnace filter.

The next best is a combination of cotton, a vacuum bag lining and Swiffer dry sheets.

If you use these items by themselves without combining them with other materials, they may be less effective.

Materials at the bottom of the list are a 100% cotton T-shirt, a coffee filter and paper towels. Even those block between 7% to 15% of particles used in testing.

Either way, Watkins says people need to be wearing something protective whenever they leave home.

"This is not a situation of 'Okay, we've worn this, curved the numbers, let's stop.' It needs to be a continued thing or we will see those numbers rise again," said Watkins.

For more information on the mask testing, click here.