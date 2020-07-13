Deshler High School in Tuscumbia suspends sports practices due to coronavirus case

Deshler High School in Tuscumbia is suspending its boys sports practices on Monday to clean its athletic facility.
This comes after a Tuscumbia City Schools athlete tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
Superintendent Darryl Aikerson says anyone that had exposure with the student two days before testing positive is also considered to be exposed to coronavirus.
You can read a statement from the district below:
