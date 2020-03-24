Department of Justice fighting coronavirus fraud schemes

The Department of Justice is urging people in Alabama to be aware of fraud right now.

Currently, U.S. Attorneys across the United States are working with local law enforcement agencies to stop any potential schemes.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Jay Town, said the Department of Justice is seeing people online solicitng money to help victims in need of the coronsvirus.

They are also seeing fraud schemes when it comes to crucial medical equipment doctors and nurses need to combat the coronavirus.

"There are the predatory grounds right now when there is chaos, when people sort of bundle together where they have the ability to go online. It's really up to us as individuals right now to protect ourselves from becoming victims of fraud," said Town.

Town says if you see any type of fraud activity, or are the victim of fraud, to contact the national center for disaster fraud hotline.

You can also call the FBI tip line to report any suspicious activity.