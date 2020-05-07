Department of Corrections sending inmate with coronavirus to Limestone County

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate incarcerated at Hamilton Aged & Infirmed in Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will be transferred to Limestone County.

The inmate, considered high-risk due to preexisting medical conditions, was admitted to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus, the department said.

Upon discharge from the hospital, the inmate will be transferred to Limestone Correctional Facility and placed in a negative airflow room in medical isolation until he recovers and is cleared by a health care provider, the department said.

This represents the eighth confirmed case of coronavirus among the inmate population, four of which remain active.

Inmates in Hamilton who shared a dorm with the inmate are being restricted to their housing area for all activities. The entire Hamilton A&I facility has been placed on a different level of quarantine.

Also, the department said it learned Wednesday via self-reporting that a staff member employed at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore tested positive for coronavirus. This individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of a health care provider.

The department said it is investigating who might have had direct contact with the employee.

This positive test represents the 17th self-reported case of coronavirus among the department’s employees and contracted staff, 12 of which remain active.

Five staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.