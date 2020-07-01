Department of Corrections: Morgan County murderer with coronavirus has died

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Morgan County murderer who tested positive for coronavirus while in prison has died.

Billie Joe Moore, 73, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

The department said Moore died June 27.

The department said Moore tested positive for coronavirus after he died. The department said he previously tested negative, and had been transferred to a hospital due to complications from advanced lung cancer.

Also Wednesday, the department announced that Daniel Everett, 74, died Tuesday at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. Charged in Madison County, hewas serving a life sentence for production of obscene matter involving children under the age of 17. He had tested positive for coronavirus on June 14.

The department also released this information Wednesday:

Henry Robinson, a 56-year-old inmate who was serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Mobile County at Staton Correctional Facility (Staton) in Elmore, Alabama, passed away on June 30.

Inmate Robinson suffered from preexisting chronic health conditions and, on June 25, was transferred from Staton to a local hospital for additional medical care unrelated to COVID-19. Prior to this transfer, Robinson was not displaying signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Upon admission to the hospital, he was tested for the disease and subsequently returned a positive test result. Robinson remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that one inmate at St. Clair has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was transferred to a local hospital after exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, where he subsequently tested positive. He remains under the care of the hospital. After completing our consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the dormitory in which this inmate was housed was placed on level-two quarantine.

Seventy (70) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, forty (40) of which remain active.

ADOC STAFF

The ADOC was informed via self-reporting that:

one (1) staff member at Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Birmingham, Alabama;

one (1) staff member at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama;

one (1) staff member at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama; and

one (1) staff member at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Alabama, have tested positive for COVID-19.

These four (4) individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to this staff member. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their health care providers.

Eighty-two (82) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Eighty-seven (87) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.