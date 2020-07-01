Clear
Department of Corrections: Morgan County murderer with coronavirus has died

He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 8:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Morgan County murderer who tested positive for coronavirus while in prison has died.

Billie Joe Moore, 73, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

The department said Moore died June 27.

The department said Moore tested positive for coronavirus after he died. The department said he previously tested negative, and had been transferred to a hospital due to complications from advanced lung cancer.

Also Wednesday, the department announced that Daniel Everett, 74, died Tuesday at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. Charged in Madison County, hewas serving a life sentence for production of obscene matter involving children under the age of 17. He had tested positive for coronavirus on June 14.

The department also released this information Wednesday:

Henry Robinson, a 56-year-old inmate who was serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Mobile County at Staton Correctional Facility (Staton) in Elmore, Alabama, passed away on June 30.

Inmate Robinson suffered from preexisting chronic health conditions and, on June 25, was transferred from Staton to a local hospital for additional medical care unrelated to COVID-19. Prior to this transfer, Robinson was not displaying signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Upon admission to the hospital, he was tested for the disease and subsequently returned a positive test result. Robinson remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that one inmate at St. Clair has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was transferred to a local hospital after exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, where he subsequently tested positive. He remains under the care of the hospital. After completing our consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the dormitory in which this inmate was housed was placed on level-two quarantine.

Seventy (70) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, forty (40) of which remain active.

ADOC STAFF

The ADOC was informed via self-reporting that:

one (1) staff member at Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Birmingham, Alabama;

one (1) staff member at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama;

one (1) staff member at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama; and

one (1) staff member at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Alabama, have tested positive for COVID-19.

These four (4) individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to this staff member. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their health care providers.

Eighty-two (82) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Eighty-seven (87) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 38442

Reported Deaths: 947
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4210140
Montgomery378894
Mobile3634134
Tuscaloosa196436
Marshall14959
Lee116737
Shelby105623
Madison10216
Morgan9553
Franklin84313
Walker84317
Dallas8088
Elmore80614
Baldwin6639
Etowah60613
Butler60427
Chambers57627
DeKalb5765
Tallapoosa56069
Autauga53011
Unassigned50924
Russell4690
Lowndes45719
Houston4244
Lauderdale4105
Limestone4030
Cullman3983
Pike3965
Colbert3635
Bullock3609
Coffee3522
Barbour3221
Covington3086
St. Clair2922
Hale28520
Wilcox2788
Marengo27711
Sumter27512
Calhoun2685
Clarke2645
Escambia2586
Talladega2576
Dale2410
Winston2293
Jackson2102
Chilton2062
Blount2041
Pickens2046
Marion20012
Monroe1942
Choctaw19112
Conecuh1786
Randolph1699
Bibb1671
Macon1668
Greene1647
Perry1350
Henry1293
Crenshaw1223
Lawrence1000
Washington987
Cherokee717
Lamar711
Fayette661
Geneva630
Coosa551
Clay532
Cleburne291
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 604
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10028192
Davidson9237113
Rutherford252834
Hamilton246630
Trousdale14855
Sumner141752
Williamson101314
Knox9675
Out of TN9527
Putnam7837
Wilson77917
Robertson77611
Lake6900
Bledsoe6171
Sevier6083
Tipton6074
Bradley5503
Bedford5135
Montgomery4797
Macon3943
Unassigned3690
Hardeman2991
Maury2873
Fayette2732
Rhea2690
Loudon2611
Madison2472
Hamblen2204
Dyer2141
McMinn21017
Cheatham2021
Dickson1750
Blount1733
Cumberland1683
Monroe1324
Washington1310
Lawrence1245
Lauderdale1192
Coffee1080
Anderson1022
Jefferson1020
Gibson1001
Obion942
Hardin935
Smith901
Sullivan892
Greene852
Wayne770
Franklin753
Haywood712
Marshall711
Hickman700
Marion644
White633
Warren620
Weakley601
Cocke580
Grundy581
McNairy580
Lincoln560
Overton560
Carter541
Unicoi540
DeKalb520
Hawkins512
Giles501
Roane440
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Campbell361
Johnson360
Grainger350
Henderson320
Meigs320
Crockett313
Perry310
Cannon270
Jackson260
Claiborne250
Morgan241
Sequatchie240
Chester230
Humphreys221
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress170
Clay160
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Moore70
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

