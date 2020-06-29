Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Department of Corrections: Decatur staff member has coronavirus; Tutwiler inmate dies

Last week, the department said a staff member at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest tested positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Monday that an employee in Decatur has coronavirus, and an inmate who tested positive for the virus has died.

The department said the staff member at North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur self-reported a positive coronavirus diagnosis. That person is self-quarantining.

Last week, the department said a staff member at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Monday, the department said Wanda Gaye Dison, a 68-year-old inmate who was serving a 55-year-sentence for rape and sodomy out of Montgomery County at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, died Monday.

Here’s more from the department’s news release:

On June 21, Inmate Dison was transferred to a local hospital from Tutwiler’s infirmary due to her advanced, chronic medical conditions and rapidly declining health. Upon admission to the hospital, Dison was tested for COVID-19 and subsequently returned a positive test result. She remained under the care of the hospital until her unfortunate passing. Dison’s exact cause of death is pending the results of a final autopsy. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) extends its sympathies to the Dison family and her loved ones during this difficult time.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that two (2) inmates at Tutwiler have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the inmates was asymptomatic and was tested as a precautionary measure prior to a necessary facility-to-facility transfer. The other inmate was on level-two quarantine awaiting the results of a test for COVID-19 after presenting with signs and symptoms of the disease. Upon notification of their positive test results, both inmates were moved to medical isolation. After completing our consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to keep the respective areas in which these inmates were housed on level-one quarantine.

Sixty-five (65) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, forty-one (41) of which remain active.

ADOC STAFF

The ADOC was informed via self-reporting that:

two (2) staff members at Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Birmingham, Alabama;

one (1) staff member employed at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama;

three (3) staff members employed at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama;

one (1) staff member employed at North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur, Alabama; and

one (1) staff member employed at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Alabama, have tested positive for COVID-19.

These eight (8) individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their health care providers.

Eighty-two (82) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Eighty-one (81) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 36682

Reported Deaths: 905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson3682133
Montgomery358292
Mobile3418133
Tuscaloosa184536
Marshall14089
Lee106436
Shelby95123
Morgan9163
Madison9056
Franklin83511
Walker78613
Elmore77413
Dallas7478
Butler59927
Baldwin5599
Etowah55113
Chambers54727
Tallapoosa54369
DeKalb5395
Autauga49711
Unassigned47721
Lowndes43717
Houston4254
Russell4220
Pike3895
Cullman3743
Lauderdale3724
Limestone3590
Bullock35310
Colbert3475
Coffee3401
Barbour3141
Covington2944
Hale27520
Sumter27412
Wilcox2708
Marengo26611
Clarke2565
St. Clair2492
Calhoun2375
Dale2330
Talladega2235
Winston2183
Escambia2166
Jackson1962
Chilton1952
Pickens1926
Marion18912
Choctaw18812
Monroe1882
Blount1861
Greene1647
Conecuh1633
Macon1617
Bibb1591
Randolph1549
Henry1324
Crenshaw1213
Perry1170
Washington986
Lawrence940
Lamar681
Cherokee677
Fayette661
Geneva600
Coosa551
Clay352
Cleburne251
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 40172

Reported Deaths: 584
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9139182
Davidson8675110
Rutherford236234
Hamilton232129
Trousdale14765
Sumner131851
Williamson94514
Knox8785
Out of TN7667
Robertson75111
Putnam7357
Wilson72516
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton5934
Sevier5493
Bedford4825
Bradley4443
Montgomery4387
Macon2933
Hardeman2761
Maury2763
Rhea2620
Loudon2481
Unassigned2460
Fayette2442
Madison2282
McMinn20317
Cheatham1940
Dyer1920
Hamblen1814
Cumberland1593
Dickson1590
Blount1563
Washington1210
Monroe1184
Lawrence1134
Coffee1030
Lauderdale992
Jefferson910
Anderson902
Gibson901
Hardin895
Obion872
Sullivan832
Greene742
Wayne740
Franklin733
Hickman690
Smith671
Haywood622
White613
Marshall601
Grundy591
Marion574
Warren550
Unicoi530
Lincoln520
McNairy520
Overton510
Carter491
Weakley491
Cocke480
DeKalb470
Giles450
Hawkins452
Roane430
Henry400
Carroll381
Polk380
Johnson340
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Perry290
Crockett283
Grainger280
Cannon250
Sequatchie240
Morgan231
Jackson220
Claiborne210
Humphreys201
Chester190
Stewart190
Decatur180
Fentress160
Scott140
Clay130
Benton121
Union110
Houston100
Moore60
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events