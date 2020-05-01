Decatur's Point Mallard Water Park to stay closed under Safer at Home order

Point Mallard Water Park in Decatur will not open on May 23 as previously planned, due to guidelines in the state’s Safer at Home order.
The campground and golf course at the park are open. The water park traditionally opens Memorial Day weekend.
The city issued this statement Friday morning:
