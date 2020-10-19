Decatur/Morgan County officials deliver weekly coronavirus update

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling will be joined by Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
Watch it below:
Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date information
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling will be joined by Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
Watch it below:
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22300
|372
|Mobile
|14273
|314
|Tuscaloosa
|9886
|132
|Montgomery
|9615
|196
|Madison
|8951
|92
|Shelby
|7002
|60
|Lee
|6430
|66
|Baldwin
|6369
|67
|Marshall
|4253
|48
|Calhoun
|4084
|59
|Etowah
|3991
|49
|Morgan
|3932
|32
|Houston
|3623
|32
|DeKalb
|3133
|26
|Elmore
|3081
|52
|St. Clair
|2767
|42
|Limestone
|2683
|27
|Walker
|2641
|92
|Talladega
|2536
|34
|Cullman
|2239
|23
|Lauderdale
|2043
|40
|Autauga
|1989
|28
|Franklin
|1981
|31
|Jackson
|1979
|14
|Russell
|1899
|3
|Colbert
|1889
|27
|Dallas
|1845
|27
|Blount
|1827
|23
|Chilton
|1787
|31
|Escambia
|1703
|28
|Covington
|1644
|29
|Coffee
|1629
|9
|Dale
|1615
|51
|Pike
|1301
|12
|Tallapoosa
|1269
|86
|Chambers
|1266
|43
|Clarke
|1261
|16
|Marion
|1039
|29
|Butler
|996
|40
|Barbour
|981
|9
|Marengo
|964
|21
|Winston
|886
|13
|Geneva
|829
|7
|Pickens
|793
|17
|Randolph
|793
|14
|Lawrence
|788
|30
|Bibb
|785
|13
|Hale
|737
|29
|Cherokee
|714
|14
|Clay
|703
|12
|Lowndes
|698
|27
|Bullock
|634
|17
|Henry
|628
|6
|Monroe
|625
|9
|Washington
|620
|12
|Crenshaw
|588
|30
|Perry
|579
|6
|Conecuh
|554
|13
|Wilcox
|554
|12
|Fayette
|540
|12
|Macon
|528
|19
|Cleburne
|520
|7
|Sumter
|464
|21
|Lamar
|455
|5
|Choctaw
|386
|12
|Greene
|333
|16
|Coosa
|196
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|33996
|551
|Davidson
|29425
|325
|Knox
|11679
|86
|Hamilton
|10983
|102
|Rutherford
|10866
|106
|Williamson
|6484
|48
|Sumner
|5551
|107
|Wilson
|4318
|53
|Putnam
|4079
|52
|Montgomery
|3784
|51
|Out of TN
|3618
|34
|Madison
|3599
|78
|Unassigned
|3575
|3
|Bradley
|3368
|21
|Sevier
|3124
|20
|Sullivan
|3103
|44
|Blount
|3067
|31
|Washington
|2991
|43
|Maury
|2976
|35
|Robertson
|2462
|39
|Hamblen
|2316
|43
|Tipton
|2171
|22
|Gibson
|2035
|37
|Dyer
|1995
|26
|Hardeman
|1773
|32
|Trousdale
|1727
|7
|Coffee
|1720
|20
|Obion
|1630
|17
|Bedford
|1573
|20
|Wayne
|1553
|7
|Anderson
|1544
|13
|Dickson
|1535
|18
|Loudon
|1525
|10
|Fayette
|1505
|21
|Greene
|1492
|49
|Cumberland
|1477
|24
|McMinn
|1471
|32
|Jefferson
|1445
|18
|Lawrence
|1429
|17
|Weakley
|1429
|25
|Carter
|1398
|32
|Henderson
|1346
|25
|Warren
|1326
|9
|Monroe
|1319
|23
|Hardin
|1302
|19
|Lauderdale
|1292
|18
|Macon
|1255
|24
|Franklin
|1190
|15
|Haywood
|1183
|25
|Roane
|1169
|6
|Overton
|1106
|11
|Carroll
|1086
|24
|McNairy
|1083
|25
|Hawkins
|1080
|23
|Johnson
|1078
|6
|White
|1070
|14
|Marshall
|1023
|8
|Rhea
|1020
|16
|Lake
|962
|3
|Cheatham
|955
|11
|Smith
|930
|13
|Bledsoe
|917
|4
|Cocke
|913
|12
|Giles
|880
|31
|Campbell
|849
|7
|Fentress
|846
|7
|Lincoln
|794
|2
|Crockett
|751
|20
|Henry
|736
|10
|Hickman
|727
|13
|Chester
|710
|14
|Marion
|684
|9
|DeKalb
|669
|16
|Decatur
|620
|11
|Grainger
|526
|4
|Grundy
|504
|8
|Claiborne
|492
|6
|Union
|490
|2
|Polk
|460
|13
|Jackson
|415
|5
|Morgan
|404
|6
|Humphreys
|402
|4
|Benton
|382
|9
|Cannon
|381
|2
|Houston
|379
|14
|Clay
|362
|9
|Unicoi
|346
|1
|Lewis
|329
|2
|Sequatchie
|321
|4
|Scott
|314
|4
|Stewart
|305
|7
|Meigs
|290
|4
|Moore
|241
|2
|Pickett
|240
|5
|Perry
|196
|1
|Van Buren
|191
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3