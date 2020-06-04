Decatur urges residents to keep coronavirus precautions as positive cases spike in Morgan County

The city of Decatur on Thursday issued a news release telling residents “it is crucial that we continue to exercise personal responsibility in all social interactions” due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the county.

As of Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 302 positive coronavirus cases in Morgan County, an increase of more than 80 percent in two weeks.

That number, 302, is the total number of positive cases that have been identified since the state began releasing results in March.

More from the release:

Remember as you go about your day-to-day activities to:

• Continue wearing facial coverings in public settings

• Maintain a distance of six feet in all social gatherings

• Sanitize your hands often

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Avoid congregating for extended periods in large crowds that aren’t socially distanced – exercise extreme caution in groups larger than 10

• Disinfect frequently used surfaces and items