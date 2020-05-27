Decatur schools: Austin High senior who attended graduation ceremony tests positive for coronavirus

Decatur City Schools announced Wednesday that one of the graduating seniors at Austin High School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The student was present at the May 21 graduation ceremony.

In a letter, Superintendent Dwight Satterfield says the student was properly screened like all others at the ceremony, but that the school was not informed the student had been exposed to coronavirus.

“Based upon guidance from the Morgan County Health Department anyone that was possibly exposed to the student in question would be in the midst of the incubation period until June 3,” Satterfield writes.

“They have also suggested that anyone concerned about being in contact with a (coronavirus)-infected individual at the graduation or any other location immediately self-isolate, wear a mask, and contact their health care provider for additional directives.”

Read the full letter below: