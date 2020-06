Scruggs BBQ in Decatur has announced it is closed until July 1 because an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Morgan County has seen an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases lately. As of Thursday night, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 701 positive cases and two deaths. It says 7,258 tests have been given.

In a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant says it is closing as a precautionary measure.

See the full post below: