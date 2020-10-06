Decatur residents vote in-person despite pandemic

On Tuesday, Decatur voters said they couldn't let concerns about coronavirus prevent them from casting ballots in the runoff for mayor.

As voters drove into the Decatur Baptist Church voting precinct and walked inside, they were thankful to see precautions being taken.

"Fewer people were in there, number one, and how attentive everyone was," said voter, Kathy Miller.

"People are wearing their masks, they're not touching each other, they are standing at a distance," said voter, Joyce Atchley.

But the pandemic wasn't their main focus.

"The economy has to go on, life has to go on, we have to keep things moving," said Miller.

Both Kathy Miller and Joyce Atchley say it's now more important than ever to vote.

"To make things better for us and our future children," said Miller.

When it comes to the presidential election on Nov. 3, Atchley says she hopes everyone makes their voices heard.

"I'm afraid a lot of people won't and then they may wish they had," said Atchley.

Polling locations had hand sanitizer and disposable masks for voters.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was reelected in Tuesday's election. You can find all of the results here.