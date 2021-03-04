Decatur residents hopeful for Point Mallard Water Park to reopen in time for summer

"Kind of that spirit of 'hey, let's get through this pandemic and things are trending in the right direction.' One of those is getting to go enjoy a summer day at Point Mallard," said Jacob Ladner.

That was Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner. As spring approaches, he and many others are wondering if and when Point Mallard Water Park will reopen.

The park normally opens on Memorial Day but had to stay closed last year due to the Safer at Home Order issued by the governor.

Now, with the mask mandate being lifted on April 9, and their website advertising for passes to be sold, WAAY 31 spoke to people in Decatur and the park's team on what will happen in the next few months.

Right now, if you go on Point Mallard's website, it says they're selling season passes for 2021 in two weeks. It does not​ have a definitive opening date, but just seeing that has people hoping for the best for the water park opening in time for summer.

"I think that some normalcy, and more importantly, some fun is ready to be had by everybody," said Candie Thompson.

Thompson lives in Decatur and told WAAY 31 she can't remember one​ summer where she didn't go to Point Mallard Water Park as a kid and with her family. She told us her daughters work at the park and she's ready for it open.

Right now, the park is closed and when we asked about an official reopen date, we were given this statement:

"As of right now, we are on the positive side of re-opening Point Mallard Water Park. We are actively hiring for all positions and look forward to our 50th anniversary," they said.

Hunter Pepper, District 4 Councilman and resident, told us he thinks even though it was hard to see the park closed, it was for good reason to keep everyone safe.

"Everybody that would come into the city or from the city that would go into the water park, there'd be so many people there. It'd be too hard to contain a distanced space between each other," said Pepper.

Decatur city leaders told us when the park closed, they did take a hard financial hit, because it brings in hundreds of people every day, from Decatur to out of state.

"People come from all over and they're spending money in our community and generate more revenue," said Ladner.

Now, with the hiring ad posted on their site, Pepper and Thompson told WAAY 31 they think it'll bring them one step closer to having the park open again soon and safely.

"I appreciate everything that they're willing to do for us and I'm very happy to know we have folks that are willing to come on this summer," said Pepper.

"They're doing everything they can to keep the park clean and sanitized. I think that the community is in good hands," said Thompson.

Right now, even though there's no definite opening date, the team at the park says they are selling their discounted season passes for one day only and are looking forward to opening so they can celebrate their 50th anniversary with you, safely.