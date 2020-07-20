Decatur passes resolution to allow fines from mandatory masking violations to help local agencies

The Decatur City Council passed a resolution to allow fines received from violations of the statewide mask mandate or related city ordinance violations to be used to help local agencies.

Alabama’s current mask requirement is in effect until July 31.

Decatur’s resolution says fines would be equally distributed semi-annually.

Councilwoman Paige Bibbee confirmed the resolution passed Monday morning. Bibbee said the city council will specify which agencies at its next work session. That's scheduled for next Monday.