Decatur drive-through COVID-19 testing center opens Monday - Friday

People needing a coronavirus test now have a new option where they don't have to get out of their cars.

A drive-through testing center opened on Wednesday at the Decatur Fire and Police Training Center.

An influx of patients, both in and out of Morgan County, are looking to be tested for the coronavirus.

"At some of the urgent cares, first thing in the morning, they're trying to beat the line so they're sitting outside, waiting for them to open doors," said Assistant District Manager of Morgan County, Michael Glenn." "Hopefully this testing center is going to alleviate some of that."

Glenn said for the past several months, the need for testing has remained high.

With so many people still unvaccinated, community transmission is continuing in Morgan County.

"When you're in a crowd, 56% of those folks you're in contact with are probably un-vaccinated," said Glenn.

A drive-through testing center could be the solution to covid-19 testing traffic.

"It's very convenient," said Glenn. "It helps reduce some of the transmission, as well as convenience for people wanting to be tested," said Glenn.

Doctor Wes Stubblefield said vaccination is key in slowing some cases of infection, but said if you do test positive for this virus, here's what you need to do:

"You would want to go back and say who you were in contact with," said Dr. Stubblefield. "The second thing you want to do is educate yourself on signs and symptoms of the virus."

Shortness of breath and loss of taste are two of the main symptoms you may have.

The drive-through clinic is a partnership between the Alabama Department of Public Health and Nomi Health.

The testing center will be open for two weeks unless the demand grows for coronavirus testing. Test results should come back in less than 24 hours.

It's open from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M. Monday through Friday at the Decatur Fire and Police Training Center parking lot.

In Morgan County, 44.3% of people have at least one dose of the vaccine.