Decatur brewery permanently closing on Halloween because of coronavirus

The Cross-Eyed Brewing Company announced on Facebook it is closing down for good because of the coronavirus.

Like many local businesses, the brewery was hit hard by the pandemic and sales have been down 75% each month.

Co-owner of the brewery, Trey Atwood, said he and his wife did everything they could to keep the business going.

“We haven’t received any local assistance or anything. We’ve exhausted all of the programs we have available to us," said Atwood. "We’re just out of capital. We’ve spent everything we could to keep it open as long as we can and we’re at the end of the road.”

Atwood is thankful for everyone who's supported the brewery and is sad the coronavirus hit business so hard.