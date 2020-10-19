Decatur brewery closing due to lack of income during pandemic

A Decatur brewery is closing its doors due to lack of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company announced in a Facebook post on Monday that it "suffered a severe lack of income due to COVID-19 and exhausted all the assistance available...but it hasn’t been enough to endure.”

The brewery’s last day of operation will be Oct. 31.

“I know this news will sadden a great many of you. None more so than us. Erin and I will be forever grateful for the time we got to spend with all of you,” Monday’s post said.

You can read the full announcement below: