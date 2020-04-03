Decatur Youth Services moving some programs online during coronavirus outbreak

Decatur Youth Services wants to help in anyway possible as schools in Alabama move to online learning because of coronavirus.

WAAY 31 spoke with the program director about what it’s doing to help the children they serve however they can.

DYS usually meets at their office on 5th Avenue, but is looking at moving online via Facetime or another video calling service.

"We're having to shift that into a lot of things virtually therefore the students can still get the training or exposure to deal with anger or how to deal with some conflict and things like that," said Lemzel Johnson, program director for Decatur Youth Services.

He told us it’s important to keep mentoring and homework help programs going even though students aren’t going to school.

Over spring break, DYS said it served more than 100 meals a day so kids could still have a meal every day.

All parents had to do was drive up to get lunch and dinner.

"We're serving and helping a lot of children. We're also giving these kids parents a break at this time," said Bobby Peavler with Decatur Fire & Rescue.

Johnson told WAAY 31 he understands the struggles some kids may be going through... especially as their schedules are turned upside down.

But he hopes the old saying about being tough rings true.

"When tough times come, you got to make sure the tougher the inside has to be to really deal with that," he said.

Decatur Youth Services plans to roll out something soon and says to watch for their Facebook for updates.