Effective Tuesday the following Decatur Parks & Recreation facilities will be temporarily closed, according to a new release.
A date when they will re-open has not been announced.
· Aquadome Recreation Center
· Aquadome Pool
· Fort Decatur Recreation Center
· Ingalls Harbor Pavilion
· Jack Allen Soccer Complex
· Jimmy Johns Tennis Center
· Old State Bank
· T.C. Almon Recreation Center
· Southern Railway Train Depot
· Wilson Morgan Ballfields
If you have any questions, contact Decatur Parks & Recreation at 256-341-4930.
For more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter, TAP HERE
Related Content
- Decatur Parks & Recreation temporarily closing some facilities due to coronavirus
- City of Decatur closes some recreation facilities due to coronavirus
- Nursing facility implements restrictions due to coronavirus
- Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center temporarily closed due to concerns about coronavirus
- Morgan County senior citizen centers closed due to coronavirus
- Limestone County Senior Centers close due to coronavirus
- Madison County Courthouse, Probate Office closing due to coronavirus
- Arab City Schools closing Monday due to coronavirus
- Athens, Russellville, Cullman City schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus
- Tennessee schools to close by Friday due to coronavirus
Scroll for more content...