Decatur Parks & Recreation temporarily closing some facilities due to coronavirus

A date when they will re-open has not been announced.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Effective Tuesday the following Decatur Parks & Recreation facilities will be temporarily closed, according to a new release.

· Aquadome Recreation Center

· Aquadome Pool

· Fort Decatur Recreation Center

· Ingalls Harbor Pavilion

· Jack Allen Soccer Complex

· Jimmy Johns Tennis Center

· Old State Bank

· T.C. Almon Recreation Center

· Southern Railway Train Depot

· Wilson Morgan Ballfields

If you have any questions, contact Decatur Parks & Recreation at 256-341-4930.

