Decatur-Morgan Hospital working to set up mobile coronavirus vaccination unit

If you want a coronavirus vaccination and you have no way of getting there, in Morgan County, there will soon be a solution to that problem.

WAAY 31 spoke with the president of the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Foundation about a mobile vaccination unit they are currently working on.

The foundation couldn't show us what the unit will look like just yet, but it will not only be for vaccinations. It'll also be for general medical help for those in rural communities.

"A part of our mission is to improve the lives we serve, and if we need to take care to them when possible, we want to do that," said Noel Lovelace.

Lovelace is the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Foundation president. She told WAAY 31 they are working on building a $285,000 mobile clinic, and they'll be able to administer coronavirus vaccinations for those who need it.

Plus, you don't have to worry about the vaccine being too warm and going to waste either.

"We will still store it in the pharmacy at the Parkway campus where we store it now. Then, on the days we go out to clinic, we will only thaw out what we need for each event," said Lovelace.

The goal of this vehicle is to get vaccinations to those in rural areas and senior citizens, but also general medical help.

"We are going to make ourselves available to you if you can't make it to us. It's open to everybody who's been approved," sad Lovelace.

Lovelace told us they plan to have the mobile unit up and running by April 1.