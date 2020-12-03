Decatur Morgan Hospital seeing highest number of coronavirus patients yet

As of Thursday, the Decatur Morgan Hospital System is seeing the highest number of coronavirus patients since the pandemic began.

“We are at a critical situation this weekend," said the president of Decatur Morgan Hospital, Kelli Powers.

Hospital leaders are switching nurses' positions, bringing in outside help and even offering cash incentives to help their staff dealing with coronavirus infections.

Nineteen employees have tested positive and 39 are in quarantine.

Powers said their nurses are still worn too thin.

“When you’re worn out, you’re just worn out and you can’t take it anymore. It’s mentally draining, not only the work but seeing so many people die under your care is the worst part of a nurse's job, I would think," said Powers.

She is begging everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing so we can get this virus under control. Currently, the hospital has more than 70 coronavirus patients.