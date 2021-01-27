Decatur Morgan Hospital runs out of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine

The Morgan County COVID-19 Task Force announced Wednesday that Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said the hospital's supply of the Moderna vaccine has run out.

Staff administered the last dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, according to a news release.

If you received your first dose of the Moderna vaccine there, your booster dose is in stock and you will receive it as scheduled.

The release said hospital officials are working to get more of the vaccine.

Also in the release:

The Morgan County Health Department has vaccine available at this time.

People 75 and older, front line workers and first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.

Anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis to the flu vaccine or other allergies is encouraged to wait to get vaccinated at the hospital once it receives another shipment. You may register online on the hospital website, www.decaturmorganhospital.net.