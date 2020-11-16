Decatur-Morgan Hospital may temporarily halt elective surgeries as nearly 60 employees are out sick

The president of Decatur-Morgan Hospital said Monday, the impact of coronavirus has gotten so severe that the hospital may temporarily halt some surgeries.

WAAY 31 learned more about this and how the increase in cases is impacting medical staff.

The president of the hospital says staff is exhausted from this virus.

Right now, 27 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus and 41 more are in self-quarantine and waiting on test results.

Kelli Powers said because of how stretched they are, they're discussing cutting back on elective surgeries.

To take care of the rising number of coronavirus patients, the hospital is trying its best to have enough space and resources to take care of everyone.

In the hospital, they currently have 36 inpatients with coronavirus and 6 presumptive cases. That's 42, setting a new record after the hospital hit 39 cases last month.

Powers says they have 19 ICU beds, and as of Monday morning, 18 of them are filled. She said they are talking about halting elective surgeries for a bit to give the priority to coronavirus patients.

"We are discussing that internally. The good thing about Morgan County is a lot of our elective surgeries are outpatient so we don't have to do that, but we are talking to some of our physicians about possibly looking into that, but it is negatively impacting us," said Powers.

Powers said they have added more staff and personnel to help where needed. She said they are trying to give staff their days off, allow for rest and have access to meals to help their employees push through.

We also reached out to Huntsville Hospital to see if they are looking at stopping elective surgeries and they sent us a statement saying they will continue to do them, and any inpatient surgery that requires an overnight stay in a hospital bed will be consulted about with the surgeons.