Decatur Morgan Hospital ends visitation for most Covid patients, limits others as cases rise

Decatur Morgan Hospital has altered its visitation policies due to the increasing number of coronavirus patients.

Effective now, patients with Covid-19 are not allowed any visitors. The only exceptions are for end of life circumstances, labor and delivery, and pediatrics.

Visitation levels are now identified as Green, Yellow and Red.

The hospital says it is operating in Red Level currently. This means that all waiting rooms are closed, and most patients are allowed only one visitor. That visitor must stay inside the room during the visitation.

All visitors must be at least 16 years old and are subject to screening for coronavirus symptoms.

