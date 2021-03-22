Decatur Morgan Hospital announces plans for Phase 1C coronavirus vaccine eligibility

Alabama entered Phase 1C of its coronavirus vaccine allocation plan on March 22.

Decatur Morgan Hospital president, Kelli Powers, said it's unlikely the hospital will be able to vaccinate anyone in Phase 1C in the next few days.

Powers said the hospital is still vaccinating those eligible in Phase 1B and that the waiting list still has 5,100 people on it.

"I'm sure that everyone who is eligible, the queue will continue to increase," said Powers.

You're encouraged to register on the hospital's website to be put on the vaccinate waiting list.

She said the hospital's goal is always to vaccinate as many people as they can. They're continuing to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

"Maybe by the end of this week or first of next week, we can start getting those people in," said Powers.

So far, 1.4 million Alabamians have received their first doses of the vaccine. The city of Decatur has a 9.8% positivity rate, higher than the state's positivity rate of 8%. The positivity rate is continuing to trend down.

Powers said the hospital has two people on ventilators and two people in the ICU.

The hospital has administered 12,000 vaccines.