Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling outlines plans for next four years

For the first time since 1992, a Decatur mayor won reelection Tuesday night.

Incumbent Tab Bowling defeated challenger Butch Williams in the runoff election, winning 54% of the vote.

Mayor Bowling tells WAAY 31 the pandemic has slowed down growth in Decatur over the last year, and that's why infrastructure is one of his top priorities, so more people will come to the area.

Bowling says the city is working on improvements on Highway 20 and 6th Avenue. He also says other roads will be worked on over the next few months.

Bowling says Decatur Utilities will also be fixing sewer issues, after about 20 million gallons of sewage overflowed back in February. He says these projects will encourage more people and business to come to Decatur, despite the pandemic.

"The Highway 20 development, that's the new Decatur. That will be the new entrance to our city as you are traveling west and of course, to redo your foyer, 6th Avenue, that's the foyer of our home. COVID has changed a few things, but we are on track for 200,000 guests a year," said Bowling.

Bowling says as the city continues to grow, residents will see a new fire station as well. He says these projects will be costly, but the city is prepared to complete them all.

Provisional ballots are still being calculated, and results will be final next Tuesday at noon.