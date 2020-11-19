Decatur City Schools switch to virtual learning until Nov. 30

Decatur City Schools are ending the week with virtual learning due to coronavirus.

Grades 6 through 12 transitioned on Thursday, and other students will do the same on Friday.

As of Thursday, 17 staff members from Decatur High School are in quarantine, Austin Junior High has about 140 students in quarantine and Decatur Middle and Austin Middle have in total, about 100 people associated with the schools in quarantine.

Kera Vest told WAAY 31 she is glad the school system made this decision to go virtual until Nov. 30. She has two kids in Austinville Elementary and she wasn't surprised the district decided to go virtual, but she was surprised the elementary schools didn't start the same time as the others.

“I went ahead and kept them home today because I felt like if the other ones got to stay home, there was a reason for that," said Vest.

A spokesperson from Decatur City Schools said they staggered the start days for virtual learning because more people in the secondary schools are in quarantine and they wanted elementary school parents to have time to find child care.

“Well, if they think the cases are high now, clearly, they’re going to be higher right after Thanksgiving," said Vest.

Her kids do blended learning, so Vest can decide when they do in-person learning or stay virtual, but she wishes the school system would remain virtual with the upcoming holiday season.

“Mine aren’t going back until at least after Christmas, because people go in crowds and they visit family, and Decatur City said they were going to go back right after Thanksgiving," she said.

The spokesperson from the school system said they have no plans to go virtual for an extended time unless the number of people in quarantine calls for it.

The district is planning to transition out of its blended learning. They plan to eventually only use it for the traditional students who have to quarantine.