Decatur City Schools shift to virtual learning due to coronavirus spread in schools

Decatur City Schools announced Thursday afternoon that schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning.

We heard from the district’s superintendent in a news conference at 4 p.m. There are currently 70 positive coronavirus cases among students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas said students are scheduled to come back from winter break on Jan. 5 and do virtual learning through Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Students will be able to resume face-to-face learning on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Douglas said the district has evidence of active spread of coronavirus within schools, and they don’t have enough staff right now for all buildings.

Schools have cancelled fall semester exams.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.