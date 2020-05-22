Decatur City Schools plan to open Aug.12, offer online learning for all grades

The superintendent of Decatur City Schools says face to face classes will start on Aug. 12.

But if you don't feel comfortable with face to face learning, the school system will offer compete online learning for K-12th grade students for the entire school year.

"We will provide K-2 students with an iPad that has built in wireless so you can just have one device and with 2-12, we continue with online learning," said Dr. Michael Douglas, superintendent of Decatur City Schools and he explained the process of implementing online learning in August.

Friday afternoon, the state department of education announced if students do return to traditional classrooms, wearing a mask is required or students need to stay six feet apart.

When it comes to sports activities, Douglas said schools are looking at ways to start small group summer work outs... but paperwork proving a student is healthy is a must.

"You may not participate in any summer activity without a physical and you have completed all of your paperwork," he said.

To pay for the use of internet, iPads and virtual learning aides, Decatur City Schools will use money from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

More commonly known as the CARES Act.

Douglas wants parents to understand this is an ongoing process.

"Thank you for putting up with us and trying to provide a sub-semblence of an education during this trying time," he said.

Douglas says they will be asking for feedback from parents to see what they decide for their kids and how they can make accommodations for you.