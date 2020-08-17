Decatur City Schools football will look different this season

Across North Alabama, schools are getting ready for some football, but with a very different look and feel this year.

Fans are going to need to wear masks to get into the stadium. The game may be outdoors but masking is required. The number of people allowed in is still a question.

“In terms of the percentage outside at football games, we’ll just have to gauge it," said Decatur City School Superintendent Michael Douglas.

On Monday, Douglas said his district is still working to finalize plans. He did say fans should not expect a big halftime show.

“We’re going to have the band perform before the game, that was one major change so they’re not getting in and out of the stands," said Douglas.

The visiting team can only bring its pep band. When it comes to cash, it won't get you into the stadium or any snacks from the concession stands.

“We are going to a ticketless system to where we’re not changing money out," said Douglas.

Douglas said there will be a definitive plan to limit capacity for rivalry games such as Austin vs. Decatur on Aug. 28. He noted the plans for the season may change based on how the virus is impacting the area.