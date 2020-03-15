Decatur City Schools announce changes to school schedule

Here are the changes Decatur City Schools is making immediately concerning the coronavirus:

“Decatur City Schools will be open Monday, March 16 for students and families in an effort to lessen the impact of the scheduled closure of all public K-12 schools that was released late Friday evening by Governor Ivey. Buses will run at their scheduled times. For students that do not attend school on Monday, Decatur City Schools will provide educational/virtual support. This day will not count against students who stay home. We encourage students to stay home, if possible. On Tuesday, March 17, Decatur City Schools will transition to virtual support and students will not physically attend until April 6. Virtual support includes digital assignments without teacher instruction. This is an effort to provide learning opportunities for our students during this time.

Foodservice will be provided at each school cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, food service will be provided at seven (7) school locations. Those will be announced later.

Any decisions on activities or events scheduled after April 6 will be assessed as we move forward. Local building administrators will be in their buildings for the next three days to assist with any questions as we transition into this new learning environment. Please continue to monitor the Decatur City Schools website and SchoolCast for additional information.”