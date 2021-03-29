Clear
Decatur City Council pushes mask mandate decision to next week

Mostly everyone at a work session on Monday had the same sentiments on the ordinance.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 6:36 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 7:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

During a Decatur City Council work session Monday evening, members decided to make a final decision regarding the mask ordinance during next week’s meeting.

It was a very brief discussion, but mostly everyone had the same sentiments on the ordinance.

Both the council president and District 4 and District 2 council members said it’d be best to follow the state’s lead while Councilman Billy Jackson said keeping the ordinance in place is the best thing to do.

Council President Jacob Ladner says whatever the state decides, he thinks the city should go along with it. Jackson took a different side from the other council members and says he felt like it is too early to end the ordinance.

We spoke to Mayor Tab Bowling earlier Monday. He said he’s confident the council will decide to go along with the state’s guidance and leave it up to personal responsibility when it comes to masks. People we spoke with in Decatur believe that is the best option.

The next city council meeting takes place Monday, April 5.

