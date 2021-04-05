Decatur City Council postpones decision on whether or not to end face mask order

The Decatur City Council again postponed its decision on ending its city-wide mask order.

On Monday, Council President Jacob Ladner called a special meeting for this Wednesday, Apr. 7 to vote on it again. He says he wants to get it voted on by Friday.

This comes after the decision was previously discussed last Monday, but members chose to make the decision this week. Read that story here.

Over in Madison County, the Board of Health announced last week that it has agreed to lift the county’s mask-wearing mandate when the state’s order ends at 5 p.m. on Apr. 9. Read more here.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates on the City of Decatur’s decision.