Decatur City Council passes mandatory masking ordinance again, following error in last vote

The Decatur City Council passed a mandatory masking ordinance Friday morning.

Decatur District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby confirmed the mask ordinance passed by 4 to 1. Council member Kristi Hill was the only opposing vote.

It was approved on Wednesday, but Mayor Tab Bowling said Thursday that the city council had to re-vote due to a procedural error. The vote happened Friday morning during a special called meeting.

The city clerk has 48 hours to present the ordinance to the mayor. Once he gets it, he has 10 days to sign, veto, make changes or do nothing.

Bowling told WAAY 31 he doesn’t expect he’ll need the full 10 days to make a decision.

“We need to do something to help our community,” he said on Thursday.

If Bowling signs the ordinance, it's published in the paper and then goes into effect at 5 p.m. the next day.