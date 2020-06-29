Decatur City Council passes face mask wearing resolution, says could become mandatory

The Decatur City Council has passed a resolution that strongly encourages residents "to keep themselves and all citizens safe by wearing facial coverings/masks in public, sanitizing hands and practicing social physical distancing."

The resolution also encourages Decatur businesses to "require people entering their establishments to wear facial coverings/masks, sanitize their hands and practice social/physical distancing,"

The resolution also says that the city may be required to "implement legislation mandating compliance" if cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Morgan County.

