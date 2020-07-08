Decatur City Council approves mandatory mask-wearing ordinance

The Decatur City Council has approved a mandatory mask-wearing ordinance.

It passed by a vote of 3 to 2.

Get details on the ordinance HERE

At Wednesday’s special called meeting about the mask ordinance, Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said the masking ordinance will be a partership between businesses and police.

He asks that businesses put up signs about the order, and if there is an issue police can come and talk to the customer.

The ordinance says: "Failure to comply with this ordinance is punishable by a fine of not less than $1 and not more than $500 at the discretion of the Municipal Judge."

Masks will not be required for people to vote at polling sites.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates