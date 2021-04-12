Several Decatur businesses letting customers decide whether to wear masks or not

Several businesses in Decatur are no longer requiring customers to wear masks after the state and city mask mandates expired on Friday.

We spoke with several of those businesses to hear how they're doing without a mask mandate.

Whisk'D Cafe and The Sassy Owl Boutique are two local businesses in Decatur where you are not required to wear a mask.

"We put mask signs up. You can't make the people wear 'em, but our employees are wearing them and the patrons can wear them if they want," said Bonnie Parsons.

Parsons is the manager at Whisk'D Cafe. Even though the cafe is not requiring customers to wear masks, she says a lot of them still are.

"I'm glad they're concerned about us just as much as we're concerned about them," said Parsons.

Just down the street, another business, The Sassy Owl Boutique, is not making people mask up anymore.

"You know, it's their right, up to their decision if they want to wear it or not," said Carrington Kelly, owner of The Sassy Owl Boutique.

It's up to Sassy Owl Boutique employees whether they want to wear masks or not.

"Of course, if a customer was uncomfortable wearing a mask, they could put one on, but we're still sanitizing, you know, keeping our distance and doing everything that way as well," said Kelly.

Since the mask mandate ended, the boutique has seen more customers.

"We did pick up, it seems like, when they didn't have to wear the mask anymore, 'cause it was just uncomfortable, you know, shopping," said Kelly.

Whisk'D Cafe has also seen a lot of business recently.

"We've been very, very lucky. We moved to a new building. We're double our capacity and we're doubling our sales, so we're one of the lucky ones," said Parsons.

Within the past week, there's been less than 30 COVID-19 cases reported in Morgan County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.