Deactur Police Department hosts first annual "Faith & Blue" event

"Faith and Blue", that's the name of an event Decatur Police participated in Sunday afternoon.

It's part of a national faith and blue initiative where law enforcement works with faith-based organizations to build relationships with their community.

WAAY-31 spoke with police, who say that's important to do.

Decatur Police Department told us they strive to make sure they keep a line of communication open between the community and officers.

They say they couldn't do their job without the support of people in the community and Sunday was all about paying it forward, and hoping you'll continue to do the same

"This police department, we strive on meeting with the community one-on-one and with the pandemic being out there, it's been difficult to get out there and meet with the community," said Chief Nate Allen.

Decatur police chief Nate Allen says he already hopes to be able to do it again.

Due to COVID, the event was held at Rhodes Ferry Park, but officers told WAAY sometimes they aren't able to interact with the community as much, but the event allowed them to do just that.

"The purpose is to build a relationship so they're there when we need them. We try to be there when they need us," he said.

Chief Allen told us they'll keep going and striving for more.

"It's not always good and easy, but the thing we want to say is first of all, is thank you. A simple thank you. Thank you to the community, thank you to those who serve and thank you to those who support us," he said.

The chaplains told us they plan to do more events like this year, year-round and have been using social media to try and reach people more frequently.

But, if you'd like a more personal approach, you can always call the department too.