Clear

Deactur Police Department hosts first annual "Faith & Blue" event

The police chief and chaplains say this won't be the last event they do like this.

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 7:58 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 8:28 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

"Faith and Blue", that's the name of an event Decatur Police participated in Sunday afternoon.

It's part of a national faith and blue initiative where law enforcement works with faith-based organizations to build relationships with their community.

WAAY-31 spoke with police, who say that's important to do.

Decatur Police Department told us they strive to make sure they keep a line of communication open between the community and officers.

They say they couldn't do their job without the support of people in the community and Sunday was all about paying it forward, and hoping you'll continue to do the same

"This police department, we strive on meeting with the community one-on-one and with the pandemic being out there, it's been difficult to get out there and meet with the community," said Chief Nate Allen.

Decatur police chief Nate Allen says he already hopes to be able to do it again.
Due to COVID, the event was held at Rhodes Ferry Park, but officers told WAAY sometimes they aren't able to interact with the community as much, but the event allowed them to do just that.

"The purpose is to build a relationship so they're there when we need them. We try to be there when they need us," he said.

Chief Allen told us they'll keep going and striving for more.

"It's not always good and easy, but the thing we want to say is first of all, is thank you. A simple thank you. Thank you to the community, thank you to those who serve and thank you to those who support us," he said.

The chaplains told us they plan to do more events like this year, year-round and have been using social media to try and reach people more frequently.

But, if you'd like a more personal approach, you can always call the department too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events