DeKalb County public offices limit hours due to coronavirus spike

DeKalb County public offices will operate on limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeKalb County President Ricky Harcrow ordered county offices to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, from July 6 to July 31. County employees will work normal business hours during this time.

Officials say this order will not affect absentee voting, but people needing to vote outside the revised hours of operation will need to advise security personnel that they are there to vote. The county’s absentee voting ends July 9 for the runoff election on July 14.

The county recommends that people visiting public buildings wear face coverings and practice social distancing.